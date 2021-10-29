LMAT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.77, changing hands as low as $48.20 per share. LeMaitre Vascular Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LMAT's low point in its 52 week range is $32.42 per share, with $64.495 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.53.

