LMAT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.21, changing hands as high as $33.49 per share. LeMaitre Vascular Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LMAT's low point in its 52 week range is $18.76 per share, with $38.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.42.

