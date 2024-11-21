LM Funding mines preliminary 7.3 bitcoin in October

LM Funding (LMFA) America provided a preliminary, unaudited Bitcoin mining and operational update for the month ended October 31, 2024. Richard Russell, Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding, stated, “Mining production was slightly higher in October 2024 compared to September 2024, attributed to the installation of more efficient software on our existing machines and improved uptime efficiency. As we continue to refine and expand our operations, we are emphasizing the accumulation of our BTC holdings in anticipation of the BTC price increases to complement the vertical integration strategy announced earlier this year.”

