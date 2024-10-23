News & Insights

Stocks

LM Funding appoints Ryan Duran as president, US Digital Mining and Hosting

October 23, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

LM Funding (LMFA) America announced the promotion of Ryan Duran from Vice President of Operations to President of its digital mining subsidiary, US Digital Mining and Hosting Co. With this promotion, Ryan Duran will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction and enhancing the operational efficiency of the Company’s mining operations, ensuring that LM Funding remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency industry.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LMFA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LMFA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.