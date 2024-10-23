LM Funding appoints Ryan Duran as president, US Digital Mining and Hosting

LM Funding (LMFA) America announced the promotion of Ryan Duran from Vice President of Operations to President of its digital mining subsidiary, US Digital Mining and Hosting Co. With this promotion, Ryan Duran will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction and enhancing the operational efficiency of the Company’s mining operations, ensuring that LM Funding remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency industry.

