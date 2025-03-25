LM Funding America Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call for March 31, 2025

LM Funding America will host its Q4 and 2024earnings callon March 31, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST.

LM Funding America, Inc. has announced that it will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2024earnings conference callon March 31, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST. The company, which specializes in Bitcoin mining and technology-based finance, will release its financial results and an investor presentation on the same day prior to the call. Interested parties can access the earnings release and presentation on the Company’s Investor Relations website. Further details regarding participation in the conference call have also been provided. LM Funding is based in Tampa, Florida, and was founded in 2008.

LM Funding America is proactive in engaging with investors by scheduling a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.



The company will release both its earnings results and an investor presentation, providing stakeholders with detailed financial insights and potentially enhancing investor confidence.



By disclosing its earnings release on its Investor Relations website, LM Funding emphasizes accessibility of information, aligning with best practices in investor communications.



The scheduled date for theearnings callis March 31, 2025, which allows investors to mark their calendars and participate in the discussion, fostering a community around the company’s financial performance.

The press release lacks specific financial expectations or guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, which could leave investors feeling uncertain about the company's performance.

The timing of theearnings callmay suggest that the company is delaying important financial updates, which might raise concerns among investors about potential issues with their financial health.

The focus on Bitcoin mining raises potential regulatory and market volatility risks that could affect investor confidence.

When is LM Funding's Q4 2024earnings call

LM Funding's fourth quarter and full year 2024earnings callis scheduled for March 31, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST.

How can I access LM Funding's Q4 earnings results?

The earnings results will be published on March 31, 2025, and can be accessed via the Company’s Investor Relations website.

Where is LM Funding America based?

LM Funding America, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida.

What type of company is LM Funding America?

LM Funding operates as a Bitcoin mining and technology-based specialty finance company.

How can I contact LM Funding for investor inquiries?

For investor inquiries, you can contact LM Funding at LMFundingIR@orangegroupadvisors.com.

$LMFA Insider Trading Activity

$LMFA insiders have traded $LMFA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMFA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW L. GRAHAM purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $25,764

RYAN H DURAN (Vice President of Operations) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $9,352.

$LMFA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $LMFA stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TAMPA, Fla., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”),



a Bitcoin mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2024earnings conference calland webcast for Monday, March 31, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST.





LM Funding will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results as well as an accompanying investor presentation the morning of March 31, 2025 before the call. A copy of the earnings release and investor presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at



https://www.lmfunding.com/investors



.







Date: March 31, 2025



Time: 8:00 AM EST



Live Webcast:



Link







Participant Call Registration:



Link













LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin mining and specialty finance company. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit



https://www.lmfunding.com



.







Orange Group





Yujia Zhai







LMFundingIR@orangegroupadvisors.com





