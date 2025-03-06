LM Funding America, Inc. Completes LuxOS Firmware Upgrade, Achieves Increased Bitcoin Efficiency and Holds 165.8 BTC Valued at $14.6 Million

LM Funding reports successful LuxOS firmware upgrade, boosting Bitcoin production; holds 165.8 BTC valued at $14.6 million.

LM Funding America, Inc. has completed a firmware upgrade to its LuxOS system, resulting in improved Bitcoin production efficiency without increasing its operational machinery. The company's Bitcoin holdings stood at 165.8 BTC, valued at approximately $14.6 million as of February 28, 2025, translating to about $2.85 per share. In an operational update, LM Funding reported mining performance for February, achieving 8.1 BTC mined, with total operational machines stable at 5,121 and a consistent hashrate. CEO Bruce Rodgers emphasized the company's strategy of profitable Bitcoin mining and solidifying its financial position for future growth.

LuxOS firmware upgrade has been successfully completed, resulting in increased Bitcoin production without the need for additional machines.

The company reported a significant increase in Bitcoin holdings, totaling 165.8 BTC valued at approximately $14.6 million, indicating a strong asset position.

Management's focus on profitability and efficiency in Bitcoin mining aligns with a strategic intent to strengthen the balance sheet and prepare for future expansion.

Company's Bitcoin holdings are significantly tied to volatile market prices, with current valuation being dependent on BTC trading at approximately $88,100, which could pose risks if prices decline.

Despite an increase in Bitcoin production, there are ongoing risks associated with the cryptocurrency mining business highlighted in their disclosures, including market uncertainties and operational risks involving hosting vendors.

The press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks, with potential for a material adverse effect on business and financial condition if these risks materialize.

What is the recent firmware upgrade by LM Funding?

The LuxOS firmware upgrade completed in February 2025 improved Bitcoin production efficiency without adding new machines.

How much Bitcoin does LM Funding currently hold?

As of February 28, 2025, LM Funding holds 165.8 BTC valued at approximately $14.6 million.

What was LM Funding's Bitcoin production in February 2025?

In February 2025, LM Funding mined 8.1 BTC, maintaining operational efficiency throughout the month.

What is the company's strategy in Bitcoin mining?

LM Funding aims to mine Bitcoin profitably and efficiently while strengthening its balance sheet for future expansion.

Where can I find more information about LM Funding?

Additional information about LM Funding can be found on their official website at https://www.lmfunding.com.

Full Release



-



LuxOS firmware upgrade completed, improving fleet efficiency









- Bitcoin HODL 165.8 BTC as of February 28, 2025 valued at $14.6 million or $2.85 per share



1









TAMPA, Fla., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”),



a Bitcoin mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced its preliminary, unaudited Bitcoin mining and operational update for the month ended February 28, 2025.











Metric









Dec 2024









Jan 2025









Feb 2025













- Bitcoin



2





































- Mined, net





7.0





8.0





8.1









- Sold





(4.0)





-





-









- Purchased





5.0





-





-









- Service Fee





-





-





(0.5)











- Bitcoin HODL









150.2









158





.2









165





.8













- Machines



2





































- Operational





3,681





5,121





5,121









- Storage





2,159





719





719











- Total Machines









5,840









5,840









5,840













- Hashrate (EH/s



2



)



































- Oklahoma





0.29





0.43





0.43









- Hosted





0.13





0.13





0.13











- Energized









0.42









0.56









0.56











- Storage





0.21





0.07





0.07











- Total









0.63









0.63









0.63































“The LuxOS firmware upgrade we implemented in February is delivering measurable results, increasing Bitcoin production without adding more machines, despite February being a shorter month," stated Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding. "This is a snapshot of our business strategy; mine Bitcoin profitably and efficiently, while strengthening our balance sheet and positioning ourselves for further expansion."





The Company estimates that the value of its 165.8 Bitcoin holdings on February 28, 2025, was approximately $14.6 million or $2.85 per share, based on a Bitcoin price of approximately $88,100 as of March 5, 2025.





_______________







1



Calculated using 5,133,412 shares outstanding as of 12/31/24 from SEC Form S-3 filed January 13, 2025







2



Unaudited







About LM Funding America







LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin mining and specialty finance company. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit



https://www.lmfunding.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, uncertainty in the cryptocurrency mining business in general, problems with hosting vendors in the mining business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, the ability to finance and grow our cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the potential need for additional capital in the future, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.









For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Investor Relations





Orange Group





Yujia Zhai







LMFundingIR@orangegroupadvisors.com





