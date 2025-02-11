LM Funding America, Inc. Announces Full Operational Status of 15 MW Oklahoma Mining Site with Bitcoin Holdings Valued at $16.1 Million

LM Funding announces its 15 MW Oklahoma mining site is operational, with Bitcoin holdings valued at $16.1 million.

LM Funding America, Inc. announced that its 15 MW Bitcoin mining site in Oklahoma has become fully operational, achieving a hash rate of 0.56 EH/s. As of January 31, 2025, the company reported that its Bitcoin holdings were valued at approximately $16.1 million, based on a Bitcoin price of around $102,000. The operational updates showed an increase in Bitcoin mined from December to January, while the total number of machines increased to 5,121, with 3,681 actively operational. CEO Bruce Rodgers highlighted the company's disciplined capital allocation and low overhead costs as advantages, enabling growth through the acquisition of additional energy sites and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Potential Positives

15 MW Oklahoma mining site has become fully operational, enhancing the company's mining capacity and positioning in the industry.

The company's Bitcoin HODL increased to 158.2 BTC, valued at approximately $16.1 million, reflecting significant asset growth.

The operational update indicates a disciplined approach to capital allocation and low overhead costs, which may support future growth opportunities.

The company is pursuing additional power assets in the 5 to 20 MW range, indicating strategic plans for expansion and a focus on areas overlooked by larger competitors.

Potential Negatives

The company's forward-looking statements highlight significant risks and uncertainties inherent in the cryptocurrency mining business, which could have a material adverse effect on their financial condition and operations.

Despite the operational update, the company acknowledges it is still a "small player" in the industry, suggesting potential challenges in competing with larger operators.

The reliance on acquiring low-cost energy sites and the mention of strategic M&A raises concerns about the company's growth strategy and potential vulnerabilities in executing such plans.

FAQ

What recent operational update did LM Funding announce?

LM Funding announced its preliminary, unaudited Bitcoin mining operational update for January 2025, highlighting its Oklahoma site is fully operational.

What is the value of Bitcoin holdings as of January 31, 2025?

The company estimates its Bitcoin holdings to be valued at approximately $16.1 million based on the Bitcoin price at that date.

What is the current hashing power of the Oklahoma mining site?

The Oklahoma site has reached a hashing power of 0.56 EH/s, marking a significant operational achievement for LM Funding.

How many machines are operational at LM Funding's mining sites?

As of January 2025, LM Funding has 5,121 operational machines across its mining sites, including the new Oklahoma site.

What future growth strategies does LM Funding plan to pursue?

LM Funding plans to acquire more low-cost energy sites and pursue strategic M&A in the 5 to 20 MW range to fuel growth.

- 15 MW Oklahoma Mining Site Fully Operational









- Bitcoin HODL valued at $16.1 million as of January 31, 2025







TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”),



a Bitcoin mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced its preliminary, unaudited Bitcoin mining and operational update for the month ended January 31, 2025.











Metric









Dec 2024









Jan 2025













- Bitcoin







1





















- Mined, net





7.0









8.0









- Sold





(4.0)









-









- Purchased





5.0









-









- Service Fee





-









-











- Bitcoin HODL









150.2













158.2













- Machines







1





















- Operational





3,681









5,121









- Storage





2,159









719











- Total Machines









5,840













5,840













- Hashrate (EH/s







1







)



















- Oklahoma





0.29









0.43









- Hosted





0.13









0.13











- Energized









0.42













0.56











- Storage





0.21









0.07











- Total









0.63













0.63















“The energization of our Oklahoma site and reaching our target of 0.56 active EH/s marks a significant achievement for LM Funding," stated Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding. "Even though we are still a small player in this industry, our disciplined capital allocation, low overhead costs, and strong balance sheet affords us the opportunity to acquire more low-cost energy sites like our Oklahoma site and strategic M&A, while steadily building our Bitcoin holdings. Looking forward, we are pursuing green field and brown field power assets in the 5 to 20 MW range — which don’t meet large operators acquisition thresholds — to continue our growth."





The Company estimates that the value of its 158.2 Bitcoin holdings on January 31, 2025, was approximately $16.1 million, based on a Bitcoin price of approximately $102,000 as of January 31, 2025.







About LM Funding America







LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin mining and specialty finance company. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit



https://www.lmfunding.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, uncertainty in the cryptocurrency mining business in general, problems with hosting vendors in the mining business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, the ability to finance and grow our cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the potential need for additional capital in the future, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.









For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Investor Relations





Orange Group





Yujia Zhai









LMFundingIR@orangegroupadvisors.com











