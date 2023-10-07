LM Funding America (FRA:1YJ) Price Target Increased by 11.64% to 2.03

The average one-year price target for LM Funding America (FRA:1YJ) has been revised to 2.03 / share. This is an increase of 11.64% from the prior estimate of 1.82 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.01 to a high of 2.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 333.39% from the latest reported closing price of 0.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in LM Funding America. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1YJ is 0.00%, a decrease of 9.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.76% to 644K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 183K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1YJ by 16.74% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 99K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 91K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1YJ by 51.37% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 52K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1YJ by 41.87% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 49K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

