LM Funding America (FRA:1YJ) Price Target Increased by 11.04% to 1.96

The average one-year price target for LM Funding America (FRA:1YJ) has been revised to 1.96 / share. This is an increase of 11.04% from the prior estimate of 1.76 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.94 to a high of 2.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 190.35% from the latest reported closing price of 0.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in LM Funding America. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1YJ is 0.00%, a decrease of 34.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.29% to 858K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 215K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1YJ by 47.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 180K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1YJ by 47.06% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 99K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1YJ by 45.04% over the last quarter.

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 88K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1YJ by 47.09% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 79K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 118.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1YJ by 74.67% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.