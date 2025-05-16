$LLY stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LLY stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,497,484,548 of trading volume.

$LLY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LLY:

$LLY insiders have traded $LLY stock on the open market 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENDOWMENT INC LILLY has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 534,452 shares for an estimated $474,544,560 .

. DANIEL SKOVRONSKY (EVP, CSO & Pres. LRL & LLY Imm) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,316,064 .

. ILYA YUFFA (EVP & President, LLY Int'l) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $936,550

DONALD A ZAKROWSKI (SVP, Finance, & CAO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $818,240

$LLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,964 institutional investors add shares of $LLY stock to their portfolio, and 1,700 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LLY stock 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$LLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LLY in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/28/2025

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/17/2025

$LLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LLY recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $970.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $1050.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $700.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1146.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $950.0 on 01/17/2025

on 01/17/2025 Kerry Holford from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $970.0 on 01/16/2025

