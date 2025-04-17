$LLY stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LLY stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,809,456,022 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LLY:
$LLY Insider Trading Activity
$LLY insiders have traded $LLY stock on the open market 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ENDOWMENT INC LILLY has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 534,452 shares for an estimated $474,544,560.
- DANIEL SKOVRONSKY (EVP, CSO & Pres. LRL & LLY Imm) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,316,064.
- DONALD A ZAKROWSKI (SVP, Finance, & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,900 shares for an estimated $1,541,282.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,696 institutional investors add shares of $LLY stock to their portfolio, and 1,609 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 5,197,038 shares (+100387.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,012,113,336
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,259,646 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,516,446,712
- FMR LLC removed 2,501,172 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,930,904,784
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 2,151,072 shares (-31.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,660,627,584
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,012,129 shares (+19.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,553,363,588
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,645,222 shares (+23.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,270,111,384
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,614,296 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,246,236,512
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$LLY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LLY stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 12 times. They made 0 purchases and 12 sales worth up to $180,000 on 03/10, 02/19, 01/08, 12/18, 12/16, 12/13, 12/12, 12/11, 12/10, 12/09, 11/19, 11/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- SENATOR RON WYDEN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 01/22 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 02/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 12/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 11/08.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE purchased up to $50,000 on 10/30.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$LLY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LLY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/17/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LLY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LLY forecast page.
$LLY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LLY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $LLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $990.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1146.0 on 03/06/2025
- Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $950.0 on 01/17/2025
- Kerry Holford from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $970.0 on 01/16/2025
- Evan David Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $1010.0 on 10/31/2024
You can track data on $LLY on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.