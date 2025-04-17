Stocks
LLY

$LLY stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 17, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$LLY stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,809,456,022 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $LLY:

$LLY Insider Trading Activity

$LLY insiders have traded $LLY stock on the open market 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ENDOWMENT INC LILLY has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 534,452 shares for an estimated $474,544,560.
  • DANIEL SKOVRONSKY (EVP, CSO & Pres. LRL & LLY Imm) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,316,064.
  • DONALD A ZAKROWSKI (SVP, Finance, & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,900 shares for an estimated $1,541,282.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,696 institutional investors add shares of $LLY stock to their portfolio, and 1,609 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LLY stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LLY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/17/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LLY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LLY forecast page.

$LLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LLY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $LLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $990.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1146.0 on 03/06/2025
  • Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $950.0 on 01/17/2025
  • Kerry Holford from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $970.0 on 01/16/2025
  • Evan David Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $1010.0 on 10/31/2024

You can track data on $LLY on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.