LLY Stock: The Alzheimer’s Drug News Sending Eli Lilly Higher Today

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock is soaring higher on Thursday following news of a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new Alzheimer’s drug.

A recent press release reveals that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for donanemab. This is Eli Lilly’s antibody that targets “a modified form of beta amyloid called N3pG.”

According to the most recent news from the company, the FDA is granting Breakthrough Therapy designation to the drug due to its Phase 2 trial data. Breakthrough Therapy designation is given to drugs that show potential to treat conditions better than what current drugs on the market are capable of.

Eli Lilly also points out that it’s currently handling Phase 3 clinical trials of donanemab. These trials have it testing for the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of the treatment while still evaluating its effectiveness in treating Alzheimer’s.

Eli Lilly says that it intends to move forward with the development of its Alzheimer’s drug. That includes submitting “a biologics license application (BLA) for donanemab under the accelerated approval pathway later this year based on data from TRAILBLAZER-ALZ.”

LLY stock is experiencing heavy trading today on its Alzheimer’s drug news. That has more than 5.9 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s a jump from the company’s daily average trading volume of 3.3 million shares.

LLY stock was up 8.1% as of Thursday morning and is up 41.6% since the start of the year.

