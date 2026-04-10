LLY Launches GLP-1 Pill, Expands Access Through Pharmacy Partnerships

Eli Lilly LLY announced the launch of its oral GLP-1 pill, Foundayo (orforglipron), in the United States. The drug was approved by the FDA last week for use in adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related medical problems.

Eli Lilly has made Foundayo both accessible and affordable. While eligible and commercially insured patients with coverage may pay as little as $25 per month with the Foundayo savings card, self-pay patients will pay $149 per month for the lowest dose. Eligible Medicare Part D beneficiaries may be able to access the drug for $50 per month, with availability expected as early as July 1, 2026.

The company has taken an aggressive commercialization approach. By leveraging its direct-to-consumer platform, LillyDirect, alongside partnerships with Amazon, GoodRx and telehealth provider Ro, the company addresses both accessibility and distribution bottlenecks. Same-day delivery through Amazon Pharmacy further enhances convenience, potentially accelerating early adoption.

Can LLY Dominate the Obesity Space With Foundayo?

This commercial launch marks a significant milestone for Eli Lilly, bringing it closer to rival Novo Nordisk NVO, which secured approval for the Wegovy pill — the first oral GLP-1 pill approved for weight-loss in adults — toward the end of last year. The drug was commercially launched by NVO earlier in January.

From a competitive standpoint, the oral GLP-1 market is in its early innings. Although Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill currently benefits from a first-mover advantage, Foundayo may still carve out a strong position in the rapidly expanding obesity market.

A key differentiator for Foundayo is its convenience profile. Unlike injectable GLP-1 therapies and even some oral formulations that require strict dosing conditions, Foundayo can be taken at any time without food or water restrictions. This flexibility could meaningfully improve patient adherence — a critical factor in chronic weight management therapies — and expand its appeal among patients hesitant to start injectable treatments.

Foundayo has demonstrated robust efficacy in clinical studies, including strong weight-loss outcomes, which could further strengthen its competitive positioning in the oral GLP-1 segment.

LLY Stock Performance

Year to date, shares of Lilly have lost 11% compared with the industry’s 1% decline.



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Competition Heating Up in the Obesity Space

The obesity market has garnered significant attention, with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk emerging as market leaders. According to research conducted by Goldman Sachs, the obesity market in the United States is expected to reach $100 billion by 2030. This growing opportunity is reflected in how both companies are not only expanding production capacity but advancing more potent and convenient GLP-1-based candidates across their pipelines.

Smaller biotechs, like Structure Therapeutics and Viking Therapeutics VKTX, are stepping up efforts. These companies are currently developing their respective GLP-1-based therapies across different stages of clinical development.

Meanwhile, Structure Therapeutics reported positive results from its phase II ACCESS study evaluating its oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, aleniglipron, in obesity. The study met its primary and all key secondary endpoints, and the company expects to advance the candidate into late-stage development in the second half of 2026.

Viking Therapeutics’ dual GIPR/GLP-1 receptor agonist, VK2735, is being developed in both oral and subcutaneous (SC) formulations for obesity. While the SC version is currently in late-stage development, the company plans to advance the oral formulation into phase III development in the third quarter of 2026.

Eli Lilly and Company Price

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LLY’s Zacks Rank

Eli Lilly currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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