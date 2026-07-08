LLY Hits Another Record High: Is the Stock Too Expensive to Buy Now?

Eli Lilly LLY shares climbed to another all-time high of $1,235.56, pushing the drugmaker's market capitalization to roughly $1.13 trillion. The rally gained further support after a J.P. Morgan analyst reportedly raised the target price for LLY from $1,300 to $1,400, implying roughly 13% upside from current levels despite the stock already trading at record highs. The revision reflects growing confidence that Lilly's leadership in obesity and diabetes treatments can continue driving earnings growth over the long term.

The bullish outlook is underpinned by Eli Lilly’s continued dominance in the rapidly expanding GLP-1 market. Lilly's blockbuster therapies Mounjaro and Zepbound [for type II diabetes (T2D) and obesity, respectively] continue to post strong prescription growth. Its newly approved oral obesity therapy, Foundayo (orforglipron), extends Lilly's obesity franchise beyond injectable treatments following its U.S. launch. The drug adds another long-term growth lever for the company, with additional global regulatory filings expected to further expand its commercial opportunity.

The investment thesis also reflects confidence that the obesity market remains significantly underpenetrated. Lilly is well-positioned to benefit as awareness rises, treatment adoption accelerates and reimbursement improves across major markets. The company has steadily expanded its presence internationally while continuing to gain U.S. market share, supporting the view that its growth runway remains far from exhausted.

A major near-term catalyst is the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program, which became effective on July 1. The program allows eligible Medicare Part D beneficiaries to obtain Lilly's Zepbound and Foundayo for $50 per month through the end of 2027, substantially improving affordability for millions of eligible patients who previously had limited access to obesity medicines. While the program also covers competing GLP-1 therapies, it expands the overall addressable market by lowering one of the biggest barriers to treatment.

The reimbursement expansion, however, does not hand Lilly an exclusive advantage. Rival company Novo Nordisk's NVO Wegovy injection and oral formulation for obesity are also available under the same Medicare program at the identical monthly copay. Instead of reimbursement determining market winners, competition is increasingly shifting toward product differentiation. Lilly arguably enters this phase from a position of strength. Zepbound has demonstrated superior weight-loss efficacy versus Wegovy in head-to-head studies. At the same time, Foundayo offers a simpler once-daily oral dosing regimen without food or drink restrictions, potentially improving patient convenience and adherence.

After an exceptional rally, valuation naturally becomes a big consideration for investors. Yet, premium valuations often persist when earnings continue to outpace expectations. With multiple blockbuster GLP-1 products, an expanding obesity market, improving reimbursement and a growing international opportunity, Lilly's long-term fundamentals remain compelling. While near-term volatility is always possible after such a strong run, the latest price-target increase suggests many on Wall Street still see meaningful upside, indicating the stock may be expensive — but not necessarily overpriced — for investors with a long-term horizon.

Lilly's GLP-1 Franchise Faces Rising Competitive Pressure

Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk remain the two dominant players in the fast-growing obesity market. Competition is also intensifying in the oral obesity segment, where Lilly's Foundayo challenges Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill. While the Wegovy pill has surpassed three million U.S. prescriptions within six months of launch, demonstrating strong early adoption, Foundayo's simpler dosing regimen could help it narrow the gap.

Smaller biotech firms, like Viking Therapeutics VKTX and Structure Therapeutics GPCR, are also advancing GLP-1–based therapies to challenge the incumbents. Viking Therapeutics’ dual GIPR/GLP-1 receptor agonist, VK2735, is being developed as both oral and subcutaneous formulations for the treatment of obesity. Viking Therapeutics plans to advance oral VK2735 into phase III development for obesity in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Structure Therapeutics’ phase II ACCESS study on its orally administered GLP-1 RA, aleniglipron, demonstrated significant weight loss across all doses. Structure Therapeutics expects to initiate the late-stage program of aleniglipron in obesity in the second half of 2026.

LLY’s Stock Price, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Eli Lilly have gained 15% year to date compared with the industry’s 11.8% growth. During the same time frame, the company has also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500, as seen in the chart below.

LLY Stock Price Movement

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, LLY stock is expensive. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 30.70 forward earnings, higher than 18.77 for the industry. However, the stock is trading below its five-year mean of 34.56.

LLY Stock Valuation

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates for Eli Lilly’s 2026 earnings have deteriorated from $35.67 to $35.60 per share in the past 60 days, and estimates for 2027 earnings have improved from $44.48 to $44.58 per share over the same time frame.

LLY Estimate Movement

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Eli Lilly currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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