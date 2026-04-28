LLY Expands Oncology Pipeline With $2.3B Ajax Therapeutics Acquisition

Eli Lilly and Company LLY announced a definitive agreement to acquire Ajax Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech focused on developing next-generation JAK inhibitors for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), marking the company’s second acquisition this month.

Per the deal, Lilly will pay Ajax shareholders up to $2.3 billion in cash, which includes an undisclosed upfront consideration and potential milestone-based payments tied to clinical and regulatory achievements. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Lilly’s Ajax buyout comes shortly after it announced a $7 billion deal for Kelonia Therapeutics, earlier this month. Lilly has already executed six M&A transactions in 2026 alone, with a significant portion focused on oncology, including earlier agreements with in vivo CAR-T developers such as Orna Therapeutics.

Year to date, shares of LLY have declined 19.2% compared with the industry’s 6.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ajax Acquisition Adds AJ1-11095 to Lilly’s Oncology Pipeline

With the Ajax acquisition, LLY will acquire Ajax’s lead asset, AJ1-11095. This is an investigational, once-daily oral type II JAK2 inhibitor currently being evaluated in the phase I study, AJX-101, for patients with myelofibrosis who have previously been treated with type I JAK inhibitors.

All approved JAK2 inhibitors for MPNs, including myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera, target the type I form of JAK2 and often lose effectiveness over time. On the other hand, AJ1-11095 aims to deliver deeper and more durable responses than the existing approved JAK2 inhibitors, particularly for patients who develop resistance or lose response to type I JAK2 inhibitors. Early-stage development for the candidate commenced in late 2024, with dose selection anticipated in 2026 and proof-of-concept data expected later in 2026.

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Positioning in MPN Market

Key JAK inhibitors for myelofibrosis currently marketed are Incyte and Novartis’ NVS Jakafi/Jakavi (ruxolitinib), as well as Bristol Myers Squibb’s BMY Inrebic (fedratinib). However, Ajax’s approach could offer a differentiated mechanism with potential disease-modifying benefits, addressing a key unmet need in MPNs where durability of response remains a challenge.

Lilly’s acquisition also complements its existing immunology portfolio, which includes the JAK inhibitor Olumiant (baricitinib), already approved for multiple indications such as rheumatoid arthritis and alopecia areata.

The Ajax buyout reflects Lilly’s intent to advance AJ1-11095 into registrational clinical studies by using its own expertise in blood cancer and delivering another new medicine to patients with MPNs.

Lilly’s Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

LLY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A better-ranked stock in the biotech sector is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.59 to $2.87. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have surged from $3.01 to $3.25. CPRX shares have gained 25.5% year to date.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novartis AG (NVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.