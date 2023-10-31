LLPE (LSE:LLPE) Price Target Increased by 8.21% to 154.05

The average one-year price target for LLPE (LSE:LLPE) has been revised to 154.05 / share. This is an increase of 8.21% from the prior estimate of 142.36 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.92 to a high of 217.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.29% from the latest reported closing price of 100.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in LLPE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLPE is 0.03%, an increase of 20.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.06% to 6,404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,302K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,208K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 958K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing an increase of 31.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLPE by 49.55% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Index Portfolio holds 725K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 583K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLPE by 14.65% over the last quarter.

