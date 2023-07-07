LLPE (LSE:LLPE) Price Target Increased by 7.34% to 148.31

The average one-year price target for LLPE (LSE:LLPE) has been revised to 148.31 / share. This is an increase of 7.34% from the prior estimate of 138.17 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 116.12 to a high of 185.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.99% from the latest reported closing price of 100.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in LLPE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLPE is 0.03%, a decrease of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 5,747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,302K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,208K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887,468K shares, representing a decrease of 73,365.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLPE by 98.31% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Index Portfolio holds 725K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLPE by 1.59% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 585K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLPE by 6.85% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 574K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

See all LLPE regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.