Lloyds Stock: Is There More Value Beyond Dividends?

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (GB:LLOY) has long been a popular choice for income investors on the FTSE 100 index due to its dividends. LLOY stock has a dividend yield of 4.65%, surpassing the industry’s average of 2.1%. However, when it comes to share price appreciation, analysts are moderately bullish about LLOY stock. They foresee a modest upside of 7% following a year-to-date gain of 22%.

Lloyds Banking Group is one of the UK’s oldest and largest banks, providing a wide range of financial services.

Lloyds Maintains Dividend Growth Despite Profit Dip

In July, Lloyds reported a 14% year-over-year decline in its statutory pre-tax profits for the first half of 2024. The bottom line was impacted by a 7% rise in operating costs. Nonetheless, the company remains on track to meet its interim 2024 targets and expects to deliver higher and more sustainable returns by 2026.

Despite the decline in H1 2024 profit, Lloyds raised its interim dividend by 15% year-over-year, in line with its progressive dividend policy. The interim dividend payment of 1.06p per share is set to be paid on September 10, 2024.

Insights on Lloyds from TipRanks’ Bulls Say, Bears Say Tool

According to TipRanks’ Bulls Say, Bears Say tool, analysts are hopeful that enhanced cash generation will potentially lead to increased dividends and additional buybacks. Furthermore, Bulls noted management’s optimism about margin recovery.

On the other hand, Bears are worried about increasing costs and a shrinking net interest margin. Lloyds’ underlying net interest income dropped by 10% to £6.3 billion in the first half, with the banking net interest margin declining to 2.94%. However, the bank has reaffirmed its expectation for the margin to surpass 2.90% for the full year.

Are Lloyds Shares a Good Buy Now?

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, LLOY stock has a Moderate Buy rating based on a total of 10 recommendations, of which four are Buy. The Lloyds share price target is 62.67p, which shows a positive change of 7% in the share price.

Conclusion

Lloyds Banking offers an attractive dividend yield. The stock had a strong run so far this year. However, analysts are cautiously optimistic about Lloyds stock and expect a modest upside from the current levels amid macro uncertainty, rising costs, and a declining net interest margin.

