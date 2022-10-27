Lloyds reports Q3 profit slide on loan loss provisions

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L reported a decline in quarterly pre-tax profits on Thursday, as the lender braced for a potential rise in loan defaults as inflation squeezes borrowers.

Britain's biggest mortgage lender posted pre-tax profits of 1.5 billion pounds ($1.74 billion) for July-September, below the 1.8 billion pounds average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank and down on 2 billion pounds the prior year.

($1 = 0.8604 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Lawrence White)

