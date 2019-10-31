Lloyds profits miss expectations after fresh $2.3 bln mis-selling hit

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L posted weaker-than-expected third quarter pre-tax profits on Thursday, after making a further 1.8 billion pound ($2.33 billion) provision for mis-sold loan insurance payouts.

The bank posted pre-tax profits of 50 million pounds for the three months to end-September, below forecasts of 163 million pounds, according to a company-provided average of analyst forecasts.

Lloyds' underlying profits of 1.82 billion pounds also fell short of analyst expectations of 1.98 billion pounds, after a rise in impairments to 371 million pounds, largely due to a single-name corporate loan failure and lower used car prices.

Britain's most costly consumer banking scandal continued to haunt Lloyds, with the fresh charge at the top of a 1.2-1.8 billion pound forecast range published by the bank last month.

The provision followed a surge of last-minute claims filed ahead of an August deadline and prompted the bank to suspend an eagerly-anticipated share buyback programme.

Payment protection insurance (PPI) policies were sold alongside a personal loan or mortgage to cover repayments if borrowers fell ill or lost jobs, but many were unsuitable.

The deluge of PPI claims had already dented third quarter results for rivals RBS RBS.L and Barclays BARC.L, sending the industry's final compensation bill above an estimated 50 billion pounds.

Lloyds said it was cutting costs faster than expected and reduced its total costs target for the year by 100 million pounds to 7.9 billion pounds.

Loans and advances to customers increased by 6.2 billion to 447.2 billion in the third quarter with growth in the lender's open mortgage book, small business lending and Motor Finance.

Net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, remained in line with guidance at 2.88 percent.

The bank also announced a shake-up of its leadership team, with Chairman Norman Blackwell retiring from the role at or before the bank's 2021 annual meeting, while chief operating officer Juan Colombus will step down in July.

($1 = 0.7739 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

