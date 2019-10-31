Lloyds profits miss expectations after fresh $2.3 bln mis-selling hit

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAUL HACKETT

Britain's biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group posted weaker-than-expected third quarter pre-tax profits on Thursday, after making a further 1.8 billion pound ($2.33 billion) provision for mis-sold loan insurance payouts.

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L posted weaker-than-expected third quarter pre-tax profits on Thursday, after making a further 1.8 billion pound ($2.33 billion) provision for mis-sold loan insurance payouts.

The bank posted pre-tax profits of 50 million pounds for the three months to end-September, below forecasts of 163 million pounds, according to a company-provided average of analyst forecasts.

($1 = 0.7739 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com; +44(0)207 542 3330;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More