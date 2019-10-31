Lloyds profits miss expectations after fresh $2.3 bln mis-selling hit

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L posted weaker-than-expected third quarter pre-tax profits on Thursday, after making a further 1.8 billion pound ($2.33 billion) provision for mis-sold loan insurance payouts.

The bank posted pre-tax profits of 50 million pounds for the three months to end-September, below forecasts of 163 million pounds, according to a company-provided average of analyst forecasts.

($1 = 0.7739 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com; +44(0)207 542 3330;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.