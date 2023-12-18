News & Insights

Lloyd's of London to stay at distinctive HQ until at least 2035

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

December 18, 2023 — 08:45 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London has said it will stay in its City tower until at least 2035 after the insurance market extended its lease with the building's owner, Chinese insurer Ping An.

In a statement on Monday, Lloyd's said it had agreed an extension of its tenure at One Lime Street until 2035, with an option to extend to 2040.

The grade 1-listed tower, designed by British architect Richard Rogers, was completed in 1986.

The 14-story building's external lifts and service pipes have made it a landmark in the City, though in recent years it has been dwarfed by newer, taller skyscrapers.

Lloyd's said it would continue to renovate the building - owned by Ping An since 2013 - to make it more energy efficient.

(Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by David Goodman )

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.