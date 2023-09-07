News & Insights

Lloyd's of London swings to first-half profit

Credit: REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

September 07, 2023 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by Carolyn Cohn for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London SOLYD.UL swung to a first-half pre-tax profit of 3.9 billion pounds ($4.88 billion), helped by rises in premium rates and positive investment returns, the commercial insurance market said on Thursday.

Lloyd's recorded a loss of 1.8 billion pounds for the same period a year ago.

Lloyd's, which has more than 50 insurance members, saw a 22% rise in gross written premiums to 29.3 billion pounds due to expansion in existing syndicates, the introduction of new syndicates and a 9.1% increase in rates, it said in a statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine war, inflation and climate change-fuelled natural catastrophes have helped insurers and reinsurers to raise premiums, improving their profits. S&P Global this week lifted its view on reinsurers to stable from negative.

Lloyd's saw a net investment return of 1.8 billion pounds, compared with a loss of 3.1 billion pounds a year earlier.

“Combined with the market’s progress in driving sustainable performance, digitalisation and showing leadership from climate transition to culture change, these results set us up to deliver on our positive financial outlook for 2023,” Lloyd's CEO John Neal said in the statement.

($1 = 0.7996 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.