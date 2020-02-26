Lloyd's of London says crucial to have EU market access

Contributors
Huw Jones Reuters
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Britain's insurance market must have the same access to the European Union as Bermuda and Switzerland to stay competitive, Lloyd's of London chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said on Wednesday.

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain's insurance market must have the same access to the European Union as Bermuda and Switzerland to stay competitive, Lloyd's of London chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said on Wednesday.

Lloyd's of London has transferred 50 jobs and 300 million pounds in capital to a new subsidiary in Brussels to avoid disruption to customers in the bloc, Carnegie-Brown told a House of Lords committee.

Direct access to the EU from London, known as equivalence, would avoid additional costs, he said.

"If you want a global insurance policy that covers EU and non-EU risks, you have to have two insurance policies. That is unhelpful in terms of our competitive position," Carnegie-Brown told the EU sub-committee on financial affairs.

It would be surprising if Bermuda and Switzerland continued to have access to the EU market and Britain did not, he said.

"That might pose medium-term disadvantages to us if we don't enjoy the benefits around equivalence in reinsurance," he added.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Carolyn Cohn)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More