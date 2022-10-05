Lloyd's of London investigates possible cyber attack

Lloyd's of London is investigating a possible cyber attack, the commercial insurance market said on Wednesday.

"Lloyd’s has detected unusual activity on its network and we are investigating the issue," a Lloyd's spokesperson said by email, adding that the market was resetting the network.

"We have informed market participants and relevant parties, and we will provide more information once our investigations have concluded."

Around 100 insurance syndicates operate at Lloyd's.

