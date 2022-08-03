Lloyd's of London insurer Hiscox falls to first-half loss

Adds details

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Hiscox HSX.L fell to a pretax loss of $107 million in the first half, it said on Wednesday, hit by a steep decline in the value of its investment portfolio.

The commercial insurer posted a profit of $133 million in the first half of 2021.

Hiscox recorded an investment loss of $214 million, compared with a profit of $62 million a year earlier, it said in a trading statement.

However, the insurer's underwriting performance was strong. It reported a combined ratio - a key measure of underwriting profitability - of 91.3% versus 93.1% a year earlier. A level below 100% indicates a profit.

"Rate strengthening and disciplined growth drove much-improved underwriting profitability," said CEO Aki Hussain, though he also pointed to risks from "macro-economic and geopolitical concerns...affecting the global economic outlook".

Hiscox said its losses from Ukraine and Russia, including in aviation, were $48 million net of reinsurance.

Hiscox said in May it set aside $40 million for expected losses due to claims arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Insurers and aircraft leasing firms are wrangling over pay-outs for hundreds of planes stuck in Russia as a result of sanctions on Russia and counter-measures.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.