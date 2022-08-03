US Markets

Lloyd's of London insurer Hiscox falls to first-half loss

Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Lloyd's of London insurer Hiscox fell to a pre-tax loss of $107 million in the first half, it said on Wednesday, hit by heavy losses in its investment portfolio.

The commercial insurer posted a profit of $133 million in the first half of 2021.

Hiscox recorded an investment loss of $214 million, compared to a profit of $62 million a year earlier, it said in a trading statement.

