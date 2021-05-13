Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley posts 16% Q1 premium rise

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley BEZG.L posted a 16% rise in gross written premiums to $971 million in the first quarter, helped by rising premium rates.

Premium rates on renewal business also increased by 16%, ahead of the insurer's expectations, it said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

