Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot says resumes Black Sea grain cover

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot is once again quoting on its cargo insurance facility for the Black Sea grain corridor, the facility's lead underwriter said on Wednesday.

Ascot said on Monday it was suspending the cover after Moscow suspended its participation in the U.N.-brokered grains export deal.

Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in the grain deal.

"In response to today’s news, the Ascot-led ‘AsOne’ facility is quoting again, effective immediately, and we have already issued quotes this morning," Chris McGill told Reuters by email.

Other insurers also provide cover through the facility.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Jonathan Saul, Editing by Louise Heavens)

