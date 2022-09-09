Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London SOLYD.UL plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday.

Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's annual conference in Monte Carlo, the spokesperson said by email.

The conference takes place on Sept. 10-14.

