Lloyd's insurance market closes underwriting floor due to national lockdown

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published

The Lloyd's of London insurance market is closing its underwriting floor due to a third national lockdown, it said on Tuesday.

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Lloyd's of London insurance market is closing its underwriting floor due to a third national lockdown, it said on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new lockdown late on Monday, saying a highly contagious new coronavirus variant first identified in Britain was spreading so fast the National Health Service (NHS) risked being overwhelmed within 21 days.

Lloyd's closed its underwriting room for nearly six months following the first lockdown in March, but kept it open for one day a week during a second lockdown in November.

It was unlikely the floor would reopen before mid-February, Lloyd's said in a statement.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More