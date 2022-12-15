Lloyds hires ING tech boss as operations head

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds LLOY.L has hired ING's INGA.AS technology chief to run its operations, Lloyds said on Thursday.

Ron van Kemenade will join Lloyds as group chief operating officer in June next year, the British bank said.

Van Kemenade will be charged with helping Lloyds CEO Charlie Nunn deliver his strategy to digitise the bank and boost fee income in areas including wealth management.

Nunn - who joined Lloyds from HSBC last year - announced a shake-up of the lender's top team and internal structure in March this year to implement the plan.

Van Kemenade will take over from interim COO David Oldfield, who Lloyds has previously said plans to leave next year. The move is subject to regulatory approval.

ING said the process of identifying a successor to van Kemenade as chief technology officer had started.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Additional reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Lawrence White)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

