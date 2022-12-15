Lloyds hires ING tech boss as operations head

Credit: REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

December 15, 2022 — 05:26 am EST

Written by Iain Withers for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds LLOY.L has hired ING's INGA.AS technology chief to run its operations, Lloyds said on Thursday.

Ron van Kemenade will join Lloyds as group chief operating officer in June next year, the British bank said.

Van Kemenade will be charged with helping Lloyds CEO Charlie Nunn deliver his strategy to digitise the bank and boost fee income in areas including wealth management.

Nunn - who joined Lloyds from HSBC last year - announced a shake-up of the lender's top team and internal structure in March this year to implement the plan.

Van Kemenade will take over from interim COO David Oldfield, who Lloyds has previously said plans to leave next year. The move is subject to regulatory approval.

ING said the process of identifying a successor to van Kemenade as chief technology officer had started.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Additional reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Lawrence White)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.