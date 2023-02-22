Lloyds full-year profit flat as bad loan charge weighs

Adds details on outlook, targets

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L reported flat annual profit for 2022 on Wednesday, as a jump in income driven by higher interest rates was offset by mounting bad loan provisions.

Britain's biggest mortgage lender reported pretax profit of 6.9 billion pounds ($8.4 billion), unchanged on the prior year and in line with analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

The bank announced it would pay a 1.6 pence per share final dividend and a share buyback of up to 2 billion pounds, taking total shareholder returns for 2022 up to 3.6 billion pounds.

Lloyds set aside 1.5 billion pounds over the year to cover potential defaults, compared to a 1.4 billion pound release of provisions in 2021 as the economy rebounded from COVID-19 lockdowns.

Lloyds' revenue leapt 14% to 18 billion pounds and it raised its medium and long-term outlook for returns. It is now targeting a return on tangible equity in excess of 15% by 2026, having previously targeted more than 12%.

Lloyds - which also owns the Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows brands - is the last of Britain's 'Big Four' high street banks to report full-year earnings, after HSBC, NatWest and Barclays.

Rivals have reported robust profits but struggled to convince investors the boost from higher central bank rates - enabling them to cash in on the widening gap between what they charge on lending and pay out on savings - will be long-lasting.

($1 = 0.8256 pounds)

