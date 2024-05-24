Lloyds Executives Reinforce Holdings via DRIP

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has disclosed that several high-ranking executives have acquired additional shares through the reinvestment of the 2023 final dividend. The transactions, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, are part of the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) and involve key figures such as the Chief Legal Officer, Chief Risk Officer, and CEOs of Consumer Lending and Corporate & Institutional Banking.

