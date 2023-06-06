News & Insights

Lloyds could push Telegraph news owner into receivership - FT

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 06, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Bharat Govind Gautam for Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Press Acquisitions, which controls the Telegraph newspapers, has been threatened with receivership by lender Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L, over a long-standing debt owed by the parent company controlled by the Barclay family, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

AlixPartners, the restructuring group, has been lined up as the receivers of Press Acquisitions, if Lloyds decides to take action against the operating companies for not paying off a decades-old debt, FT said, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.

