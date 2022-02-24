Lloyds CEO’s growth push looks like a sideshow

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Lloyds Banking Group’s boss Charlie Nunn has cooked up an ambitious growth plan for the 34 billion pound UK lender. The former HSBC, executive and McKinsey consultant wants to invest https://www.lloydsbankinggroup.com/assets/pdfs/investors/financial-performance/lloyds-banking-group-plc/2021/q4/2021-lbg-fy-results-strategy-presentation.pdf about 2 billion pounds over three years to boost revenue. Through new initiatives like becoming a landlord and building slicker digital services, including a new wealth-management product for so-called mass affluent customers, Nunn hopes to win an additional 1.5 billion pounds of revenue by 2026, equivalent to almost 10% of last year’s total https://www.lloydsbankinggroup.com/assets/pdfs/investors/financial-performance/lloyds-banking-group-plc/2021/q4/2021-lbg-annual-report.pdf.

Investors may be more interested in what central banks do. Citigroup analysts reckon rising rates will add 26 basis points to Lloyds’ lending margins by 2023 compared with 2021. Apply that to last year’s results, and the boost would be an extra 1.2 billion pounds of revenue. Unlike Nunn’s revenue initiatives, there’s minimal cost attached to that increase, so the benefits flow straight through to the bottom line. Of course, conflict in Ukraine may mean slower rate rises. But if central banks tighten as planned, Nunn’s big new strategy could turn out to be a sideshow for Lloyds shareholders. (By Liam Proud)

