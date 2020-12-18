Lloyds cancels staff bonuses after COVID-19 hammers profits

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L has told staff it will not pay out bonuses this year, after provisions against expected bad loans due to the COVID-19 pandemic dented its profits.

"Given our expected levels of profitability for 2020, we are unable to pay Group Performance Share (or bonus) awards to our people for this year," a Lloyds spokesman said.

The decision was first reported by the FT.

(Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

