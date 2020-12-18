Lloyds cancels staff bonuses after COVID-19 hammers profits

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Lloyds Banking Group has told staff it will not pay out bonuses this year, after provisions against expected bad loans due to the COVID-19 pandemic dented its profits.

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L has told staff it will not pay out bonuses this year, after provisions against expected bad loans due to the COVID-19 pandemic dented its profits.

"Given our expected levels of profitability for 2020, we are unable to pay Group Performance Share (or bonus) awards to our people for this year," a Lloyds spokesman said.

The decision was first reported by the FT.

(Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More