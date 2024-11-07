News & Insights

Lloyds Banking’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

November 07, 2024 — 01:27 pm EST

Lloyds Banking (LYG) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the purchase of over 51 million of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares were bought from Morgan Stanley at prices ranging between 54.34 and 55.28 pence. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by eventually canceling these shares.

