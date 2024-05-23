Lloyds Banking to Redeem $1.5B Notes in 2024

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC is set to redeem its entire $1.5 billion 3.870% Senior Callable Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Notes due 2025 on July 9, 2024, at their full principal value plus accrued interest. This will result in the delisting of the Notes from the New York Stock Exchange. Noteholders are instructed to surrender their Notes to The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch, for payment of the redemption price.

For further insights into GB:LLOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.