Lloyds Banking to Redeem $1.5B Notes in 2024

May 23, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC is set to redeem its entire $1.5 billion 3.870% Senior Callable Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Notes due 2025 on July 9, 2024, at their full principal value plus accrued interest. This will result in the delisting of the Notes from the New York Stock Exchange. Noteholders are instructed to surrender their Notes to The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch, for payment of the redemption price.

