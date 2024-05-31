News & Insights

Stocks

Lloyds Banking Shares Update for Shareholders

May 31, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has announced that as of May 31, 2024, the company has a total of 62,883,084,950 ordinary shares with voting rights, none of which are held in treasury. This total share count is a key figure for shareholders to determine their notification requirements for changes in share ownership as per the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

For further insights into GB:LLOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.