Lloyds Banking Shares Update for Shareholders

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has announced that as of May 31, 2024, the company has a total of 62,883,084,950 ordinary shares with voting rights, none of which are held in treasury. This total share count is a key figure for shareholders to determine their notification requirements for changes in share ownership as per the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

For further insights into GB:LLOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.