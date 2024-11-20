Lloyds Banking Secures $2 Billion Debt Underwriting

Lloyds Banking (LYG) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group announces a new underwriting agreement to issue and sell debt securities valued at $2 billion, involving a consortium of major financial institutions like J.P. Morgan and HSBC. This move is part of Lloyds’ strategy to bolster its financial standing by offering both fixed and floating rate notes due in 2028. Such securities issuance could attract investors looking for stable returns in the current market climate.

