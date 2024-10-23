News & Insights

Lloyds Banking reports Q3 net income GBP 4.35B vs.GBP 4.51B last year

October 23, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

Reports EPS 1.9p vs. 2.0p last year. Statutory profit after tax of GBP 1.3B vs. GBP 1.4B last year. Return on tangible equity of 15.2%; Underlying net interest income of GBP 3.2B; Banking net interest margin of 2.95%; Average interest-earning banking assets of GBP 451.1B; CET1 ratio 14.3%. CEO Charlie Nunn said, “”The Group delivered a robust financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with growth in income alongside continued cost discipline and strong asset quality. Our performance allows us confidently to reaffirm our 2024 guidance. As mentioned during our Half-Year 2024 results update, we are making good progress on our strategy and remain on track to deliver higher, more sustainable returns. As ever, we are guided by our purpose of Helping Britain Prosper and continuing to provide support to our customers. The strength of the Group’s franchise, alongside our financial performance, enables us to deliver for all stakeholders.”

