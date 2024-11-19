Lloyds Banking Releases £25 Billion Note Prospectus

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the publication of a Supplementary Prospectus for its £25 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme. This update, approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, provides investors with enhanced details about the program. The document is now available for review on the National Storage Mechanism.

