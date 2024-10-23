Lloyds Banking price target raised to 83 GBp from 64 GBp at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Jonathan Pierce raised the firm’s price target on Lloyds Banking (LYG) to 83 GBp from 64 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
