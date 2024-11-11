Lloyds Banking price target lowered to 80 GBp from 83 GBp at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Lloyds Banking (LYG) to 80 GBp from 83 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
