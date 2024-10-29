Lloyds Banking price target lowered to 54 GBp from 56 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Lloyds Banking (LYG) to 54 GBp from 56 GBp and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
