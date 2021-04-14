Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LYG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -69.52% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LYG was $2.38, representing a -1.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.42 and a 103.42% increase over the 52 week low of $1.17.

LYG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). Zacks Investment Research reports LYG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 87.5%, compared to an industry average of 14.8%.

