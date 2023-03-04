Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group said on March 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.77%, the lowest has been 2.82%, and the highest has been 9.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.41 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.02% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lloyds Banking Group is $3.21. The forecasts range from a low of $2.35 to a high of $4.53. The average price target represents an increase of 29.02% from its latest reported closing price of $2.49.

The projected annual revenue for Lloyds Banking Group is $18,854MM, an increase of 9.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lloyds Banking Group. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYG is 0.31%, an increase of 2.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.02% to 7,551,223K shares. The put/call ratio of LYG is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,017,614K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109,778K shares, representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 0.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 911,289K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914,143K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 4.05% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 796,207K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 811,826K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 3.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 511,799K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509,088K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 2.45% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 437,703K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480,855K shares, representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lloyds Banking Group is a British financial institution formed through the acquisition of HBOS by Lloyds TSB in 2009. It is one of the UKs largest financial services organisations, with 30 million customers and 65,000 employees.

