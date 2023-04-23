Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) Price Target Increased by 6.23% to 66.84

The average one-year price target for Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) has been revised to 66.84 / share. This is an decrease of 0.27% from the prior estimate of 67.02 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 82.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.80% from the latest reported closing price of 48.86 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,017,614K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109,778K shares, representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLOY by 0.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 885,996K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911,289K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLOY by 12.25% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 796,207K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 811,826K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLOY by 3.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 511,799K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509,088K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLOY by 2.45% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 437,703K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lloyds Banking Group. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLOY is 0.51%, an increase of 8.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 10,375,756K shares.

