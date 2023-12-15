Lloyds Banking Group (LLDTF) Price Target Increased by 8.80% to 0.82

The average one-year price target for Lloyds Banking Group (OTC:LLDTF) has been revised to 0.82 / share. This is an increase of 8.80% from the prior estimate of 0.75 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.65 to a high of 1.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.79% from the latest reported closing price of 0.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lloyds Banking Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLDTF is 0.46%, an increase of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 9,521,506K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,330,116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185,928K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 21.04% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 886,545K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 857,429K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 2.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 515,408K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521,936K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 0.02% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 396,240K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 359,712K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358,757K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 7.61% over the last quarter.

